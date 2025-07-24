Woman Scams Shanghai Hotels, Restaurants And Taxis; Lives Free For 2 Months

A woman in her 20s, identified by her surname Huang, has been arrested in Shanghai after living in the city for two months without spending any money, according to The South China Morning Post. According to police, she is facing charges of "picking quarrels and stirring up trouble."

Huang stayed at several hotels and bathing centres, where she often complained about hygiene issues to get her payments waived. She also rubbed and injured her skin to claim refunds from bathing centres. Police found a box of dead crickets in her luggage, which she used to frame hotels for poor cleanliness.

Huang only paid for her accommodation three times, with each bill covered by men she met online. One of the men said she ignored him after he paid for her.

When she could not find anyone to buy her food, she ordered from delivery apps and made complaints to get refunds. She also used many ride-hailing apps to travel by taxi and avoided paying by filing false complaints against drivers.

According to SCMP, Huang bought clothes online and returned them within the seven-day free return period to wear stylish outfits without paying. She even received beauty treatments and later demanded not to be charged, claiming she felt unwell. One beauty parlour removed her eyelash extensions after her complaint.

She told police her actions began after she found insects in a hotel room and received a free stay. Huang often called the police to support her claims and filed complaints against officers who did not agree with her.

After two months of scamming, she was arrested in April. Huang blamed the police for "ruining her life" and showed little remorse. Online users commented that her behaviour harmed trust between customers and businesses.