Centre Warns These 5 States Over Rising Covid Cases

Amid a resurgence of Covid cases in China and US, the government today warned five states to not let their guard down. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter to states, said that few states are reporting a higher contribution to India's daily new Covid cases.

"Given that the states/UTs have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities, there is a need for continuous follow up of a risk assessment-based approach for management of COVID 19," Mr Bhushan wrote.

The letter was sent to the state governments in Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana.

Kerala reported 2,321 new cases in the last week, accounting to 31.8 per cent of lndia's new cases. The weekly positivity rate in the state has also gone up to 15.53 per cent from 13.45 per cent.

The states have been advised to continue with the five-fold strategy which includes testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.