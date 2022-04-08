Japan Recognises Covaxin In Move To Facilitate Travel With India From Sunday

Various countries including Australia, have recognised Covaxin for facilitating travel.

Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines, a move aimed at facilitating travel between the two countries.

"The Government of Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India to Japan starting April 10, 2022," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

