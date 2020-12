Pfizer has sought from India's drug regulator emergency approval of its Covid vaccine: Sources

India's total COVID-19 active caseload dropped to 4,03,248 - the lowest in 137 days - as 36,011 fresh coronavirus infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, government data shows.

This is the lowest number of active cases since July 21.

The country now has a total of 96.4 lakh coronavirus cases, and 1.4 lakh deaths, so far.