Farmers Protest Live Updates: No Breakthrough In Talks, Next Round On Wednesday

The fifth round of talks between centre and farmers yielded no breakthrough.

The fifth round of talks held between the centre and farmers protesting the new farm laws yielded no breakthrough on Saturday. After the meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said a new proposal would be placed before the farmers on Wednesday, when the next rounds of talks will take place.

Faced with the biggest farmers' agitation in recent years the centre has offered to amend sections of the laws, but the farmers, thousands of whom are camped out around Delhi's borders and have threatened a blockade of the national capital - insist they must be scrapped.

Farmers have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, saying they will occupy all highway toll gates across the country and not allow the government to collect tolls as part of the December 8 strike.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests:

Dec 06, 2020 09:28 (IST)



Farmers continue to camp at Delhi-Haryana border in Tikri to protest against the farm laws; security personnel remain deployed.

Dec 06, 2020 09:07 (IST) Delhi: Farmers protest at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground against recent farm laws enters 11th day. pic.twitter.com/Pfx0cMDOZf - ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Dec 06, 2020 08:55 (IST) During the fifth round of talks between the government and protesting farmers in Delhi, the farmers' representatives asked the Centre to give a point-wise written reply of the last meeting, to which the government agreed. Farmers, during the talks at Vigyan Bhawan, said that they need a solution or commitment. Farm leaders have said that they will end their protests only after the government promises a "complete rollback" of the controversial farm laws.