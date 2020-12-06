Farmers Protest Live Updates: No Breakthrough In Talks, Next Round On Wednesday

The fifth round of talks held between the centre and farmers protesting the new farm laws yielded no breakthrough on Saturday. After the meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said a new proposal would be placed before the farmers on Wednesday, when the next rounds of talks will take place.
Faced with the biggest farmers' agitation in recent years the centre has offered to amend sections of the laws, but the farmers, thousands of whom are camped out around Delhi's borders and have threatened a blockade of the national capital - insist they must be scrapped.
Farmers have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, saying they will occupy all highway toll gates across the country and not allow the government to collect tolls as part of the December 8 strike.
Here are the live updates on farmers' protests:
