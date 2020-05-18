Migrant Dies In Truck, Driver Leaves His Body, 3 Children On Road

The migrant workers were travelling in a truck from Mumbai to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

One worker died in the truck after which the truck driver left the body on the road, said an official.

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh):

A truck driver left the body of a migrant worker along with his three minor children on the roadside amid nationwide lockdown in Karera area in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Karera Tehsildar Gauri Shankar Bairwa said.

Mr Bairwa informed that the migrant workers were travelling in a truck from Mumbai to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

"One worker died in the truck after which the truck driver left the body on the roadside in Karera area. We have informed the Collector about this incident," Mr Bairwa said.

He added that further investigation in the case is currently underway.

