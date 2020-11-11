Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally At 85.91 Lakh, 1,27,059 Total Deaths

Coronavirus India Cases: The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. (File)

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,91,730 with 38,073 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,59,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.64 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death count climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. The number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the twelfth consecutive day.

There are 5,05,265 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

