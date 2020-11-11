Coronavirus: India's Caseload Crosses 86 Lakh, Recovery Rate Rises To 92.79 Per Cent

The five states that reported the highest number of cases and deaths in the past 24 hours are Delhi (7,830), Kerala (6,010), West Bengal (3,891), Maharashtra (3,791), and Haryana (2,546). In terms of the number of deaths, Maharashtra topped with 110, followed by Delhi (83), West Bengal (53), Uttar Pradesh (30), and Kerala (28).

Maharashtra has overall reported 93,400 active cases, 15,88,091 recoveries and 45,435 deaths due to the disease so far. The national capital reported 41,385 active cases and 7,143 deaths while 4,02,854 people recovered from the infection till now.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked for the reason behind Bihar's low number of coronavirus cases despite hundreds seen openly flouting safety rules during election rallies, like not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Only 12 per cent of Bihar's total tests conducted have been the more accurate RT-PCR tests, Ministry officials said on Tuesday. The rest have been antigen tests, considered less reliable.

Telangana clocked 1,196 new cases taking the state's aggregate to 2.53 lakh while five deaths pushed the overall count to 1,390. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most of these cases with 192, followed by Rangareddy district at 121, and Medchal Malkajgiri at 101, a government bulletin said today.

Mizoram has reported 61 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 3,217. Up to 2,686 people have been discharged following recovery, with the total number of deaths at only 2 till now. Active cases stood at 529 in Mozoram.

The Union Ministry of Health has said that India has scaled "an unprecedented peak" as the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped below the 5-lakh mark for the first time after 106 days, according to an ANI report.

Phase 3 trial of pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech's vaccine is set to begin with AMU Vice-Chancellor as the first volunteer. The phase 3 trial of Covaxin will take place at the JN Medical College and Hospital of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, has encouraged others also to participate in the trial.

If Pfizer Inc submits the positive initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected, the US government plans to begin vaccinating Americans in December, Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday. Pfizer has said the vaccine was 90% effective.

The US on Tuesday far exceeded its previous daily record of new Covid-19 cases, adding 201,961 cases in 24 hours, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The high number, partly due to data delayed over the weekend, took the total cases to 10,238,243, with 239,588 deaths.