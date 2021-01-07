Coronavirus India Live Updates: 18,088 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India added 18,088 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

India added 18,088 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, placing its overall number at 1.03 crore cases, the Health Ministry's data showed. The number of fresh infections reported on Wednesday were 10 per cent higher than on Tuesday. In this period, India reported 264 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,50,114.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the new UK strain of the coronavirus in the country now stands at 73, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

