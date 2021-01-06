Coronavirus Live Updates: 16,375 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

The number of fresh infections reported on Tuesday were marginally lower than on Monday.

India added 16,375 on Tuesday, placing its overall number at 1.03 crore cases, the Health Ministry's data showed. The number of fresh infections reported on Tuesday were marginally lower than on Monday. In this period, India reported 201 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,49,850.

The COVID-19 vaccine can be rolled out within 10 days from the emergency use authorisation date, based on dry run feedback, the government said today.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has recorded more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases in daily figures for the first time on Tuesday as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the virus.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases: