Boris Johnson Cancels Republic Day Visit To India Over Covid Crisis In UK

Boris Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India, sources said, hours after he announced a fresh lockdown in the United Kingdom over the new strain of coronavirus that's threatening to go out of control. Mr Johnson was to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, which was also to be his first bilateral visit after the UK's departure from the European Union in December. He had accepted the invitation last month.

"The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," a spokesperson from Downing Street was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

This morning, Mr Johnson's government had announced a complete lockdown for the 56 million people in England, which could last until mid-February.

The measures were taken amid a huge spike in coronavirus cases which saw 80,000 fresh infection in 24 hours. If unchecked, the National Health Service will be overwhelmed, Mr Johnson had said while making the announcement.