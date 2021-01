Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled Republic Day visit to India over UK Covid crisis.

India's coronavirus tally rose to 1,03,74,932 in the last 24 hours with 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, government data shows.

Total Covid-related deaths touched 1.5 lakh with 264 deaths over the past day when at least 21,314 people recovered from the disease. With this, active cases have come down to 2,27,546 as recoveries neared the one-crore mark.