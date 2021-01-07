WHO Europe Calls For Intensified Measures Over 'Alarming' Covid Variant

WHO Europe said more needed to be done to deal with the new Covid strain.

The World Health Organization's European branch on Thursday said more needed to be done to deal with the alarming situation brought on by a recently discovered variant of the novel coronavirus.

"This is an alarming situation, which means that for a short period of time we need to do more than we have done and to intensify the public health and social measures to be certain we can flatten the steep vertical line in some countries," the WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference, referring to the new variant first discovered in the UK.

