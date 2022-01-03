Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Logs 11,877 New Covid Cases, Most In Mumbai (8,063)

COVID-19 India LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's overall Omicron count now stands at 510 (File)

Maharashtra logged 11,877 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 29 per cent higher than the previous day, with Mumbai registering 8,063 of the fresh infections (27 per cent higher than the previous day). The state saw nine Covid deaths since Saturday.

Maharashtra recorded 50 new cases of the new Omicron variant on Sunday, most of the cases (38) have been reported from Pune. Mumbai reported one new Omicron case. Maharashtra's overall Omicron count now stands at 510, including 328 cases from Mumbai.

While the official number of Omicron cases in India is estimated to be nearly 1, 500, in reality, it could be more than 10 times that - as high as 18,000 - with the number shooting up every day.

India is following the rest of the world in galloping Omicron cases, which in some countries, account for 90 per cent of new cases.

India's official numbers are so low because it has very few testing facilities or labs that can check for genome sequencing which is essential to detecting Omicron.

The country also reported a 21 per cent jump in new Covid cases as it reported 27,553 infections on Sunday. About 284 people died due to the virus during the period, the data showed.

