Omicron Found In 84% Of Covid Samples Tested In Delhi Over 2 Days

COVID-19: The Omicron strain has become a dominant one across the world

Eighty-four per cent of all COVID-19 samples tested in Delhi are of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the national capital's Health Minister said today.

Genome sequencing reports of December 30-31 have found Omicron strain in 84 per cent of samples, Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency PTI.

The Omicron variant has spread to 23 states in India. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351 infections.

Mr Jain said there is no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics. COVID-19 cases have been rising in the city.

The city reported 3,194 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 15 per cent higher than Saturday. One person died, taking the total number of fatalities since the beginning to pandemic to 25,109 till Sunday evening. Today's data will come in evening.