'Omicron Spreads Fast But Is Weak, Like Viral Fever': Yogi Adityanath

"Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease," Yogi Adityanath said. (File photo)

The Omicron variant is spreading fast but there is no need to panic as the virus has "weakened", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.

"Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said it has been seen that the omicron is not as lethal as the Delta variant and added that infected patients are getting fully cured of the omicron variant in 4-5 days.