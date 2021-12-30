Parties Want UP Polls On Time With Covid Protocol: Election Commission

Have taken note of all points raised by parties, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said

All political parties in Uttar Pradesh have said the upcoming Assembly elections should be held on time while ensuring Covid protocol, the Election Commission said today, clearing the air on whether the polls will be held amid a spike in new infections across the country.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told the media today that all parties, including the ruling BJP, prime challenger Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party, among others, have said that the elections must be held. The parties came up with several suggestions on how vulnerable groups in the population can be protected from the threat of infection.

The remarks come after an Election Commission team led by Mr Chandra visited the country's most populous and politically significant state following a request by the Allahabad High Court to defer the polls amid a spike in cases driven by the new Omicron strain.

"We have heard the concerns of all parties. Representatives of all political parties said elections should be held on time by following Covid protocol. All parties have raised the issue of rallies being held in violation of Covid protocols and asked for restrictions to be put in place," he said.

"We have taken cognizance of all points raised by the political parties and we will conduct an inclusive election in which no voter will be left behind," Mr Chandra added.