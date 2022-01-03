1,700 Omicron Cases, Most In Maharashtra (510); Covid Cases Up 22% Today

At least 123 people died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 4,81,893. India had reported 27,553 infections on Sunday and 284 deaths due to the virus.

The Omicron variant has spread to 23 states in India. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351 infections.

Vaccination opened for teens in the 15 to 18 age group amid a surge of Covid cases in multiple cities. Over 8 lakh teens have registered in the government's CoWin portal and all will get a dose of Covaxin.

The Health Ministry has said only Covaxin will be administered to teens and additional doses of the vaccine will be sent to all states and Union Territories. Administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10.

India's vaccination programme against COVID-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world, the Union health ministry said and termed as misleading some media reports that claimed the country has missed its COVID-19 inoculation targets.

The active Covid case count of India stands at 1,45,582 after 10,846 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the overall recovery numbers to 3,42,95,407.

A total of 1,45,68,89,306 vaccine doses have been administered in India till now.

The Rajasthan government has capped the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings at 100 and ordered closure of schools in Jaipur city for classes 1 to 8.

The Supreme Court has also decided to switch to virtual hearings from today for two weeks as India sees a surge in coronavirus cases.