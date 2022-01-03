Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Starts Today Amid Covid Surge: 10 Facts

The vaccination programme - carried out in consultation with schools - is being held at hospitals and health centres.

A large number of schools and other educational institutions are being used as vaccination centres as well.

Those born in 2007 and before are eligible for the vaccine.

The Union Health Ministry has said only Covaxin will be administered to teens and additional doses of the vaccine will be sent to all states and Union Territories.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for the 15-18-year age group will begin from January 3.

The administration of a third dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.

The clearance from the government came amid a threat of growing cases of Omicron, the highly infectious variant that is sweeping Europe and the US, replacing Delta as the dominant strain.

Since schools and colleges have opened earlier this year, a substantial section of children and teens have contracted the virus. Several outbreaks have been reported from residential schools and college hostels.

The government is yet to take a decision on the booster dose for all.