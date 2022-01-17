Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Reports 2.71 Lakh New Covid Cases

Covid-19 Cases in India: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.28 per cent. (File)

India reported 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 infections, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, taking the total case tally in the country to 3,71,22,164.

The new cases reported are marginally higher than the 2.68 lakh daily cases reported on Saturday. A total of 7,743 Omicron cases are amongst all Covid cases reported in India so far. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 13.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated the country for crossing 157 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in just one year and said that India has emerged as an example in the world in the fight against coronavirus infection.

"16th January 2021 will always be remembered! Congratulations India on crossing 157 crore #COVID19 vaccinations that too in just 1 year. With PM @NarendraModiJi's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', has emerged as an example in the world in fight against COVID-19. #1YearOfVaccineDrive," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Jan 17, 2022 05:31 (IST) Coronavirus Updates: Odisha logs 11,177 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, 3 deaths



Odisha on Sunday recorded 11,177 new COVID-19 cases, 321 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,33,912, a health department bulletin said.

The daily infections crossed the 11,000-mark for the first time since May 26 last year as 11,623 cases were registered on that day.

The deaths mounted to 8,481 as three more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.