2.58 Lakh New Covid Cases In India, Positivity Up From 16.28% To 19.65%

The active cases now comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections.

India's Covid curve showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 2.58 lakh cases, which is around 5 per cent lower than yesterday. As many as 385 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's caseload now stands at 3.73 crore. This includes 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant which is now present in 29 states.

The active cases now comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is up from 16.28% to 19.65% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 14.41 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 157.20 crore, the ministry said.