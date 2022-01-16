Delhi Conducting Covid Tests 3 Times The Number Recommended By Top Medical Body

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday sought to allay concerns over "fewer" Covid tests being conducted in the national capital, saying the city is conducting three times more diagnostic tests than the number recommended by the ICMR.

All those who need to undergo testing are being tested, he said.

According to the Centre's new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, contacts of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 patients need not get tested unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60.

Jain said these new guidelines on testing have come after thoughtful consideration.

"Delhi has been conducting 60,000 to 1 lakh tests every day," he said.

The city is conducting three times more Covid tests than the number recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research, he added.

Delhi conducted 67,624 tests on Friday and 79,578 on Thursday.

On Thursday, the national capital reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, after 98,832 tests were conducted the day before.

"Hospital admissions have plateaued and Covid positivity rate will also come down. Restrictions by the Delhi government have impacted the spread of COVID-19. We will monitor the situation for three to four days before reviewing the curbs," Jain said.

The minister said daily cases have decreased over the last three days. Delhi is in a good shape at large, and the government is prepared to deal with even the most serious situations.

On the inoculation drive in Delhi, Jain said all eligible people have received their first dose of Covid vaccination, and 80 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated.

"People eligible for a booster dose should get it as soon as possible," he said.

So far, 2,85,63,384 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi. This includes 1,65,05,977 first doses, 1,19,28,888 second doses and 1,28,519 'precaution' doses, according to official data.

On Saturday, Jain had said it seemed that the national capital had reached its peak of COVID-19 infections and the government would think of easing restrictions when the daily cases decline to 15,000.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent, according to health department data. PTI GVS DIV DIV

