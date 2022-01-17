Positivity Rate Stays At 28% In Delhi, 12,587 New Cases, 31% Drop From Sunday

The active Covid caseload in the city stands at 83,982.

Delhi today logged 12,587 fresh Covid cases, which is a 31 per cent drop from yesterday's number (18,286). The positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 28 per cent. The city also registered 24 Covid deaths.

The Covid cases in the national capital have seen a marked decline over the last few days.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 20,718 cases, on Friday it had 24,383 cases, while on Thursday the city logged 28,867 cases.

