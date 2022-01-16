Delhi Positivity Rate 28%; 18,286 New Cases, 13% Fewer Than Yesterday

Delhi's active Covid caseload is at 89,819.

Delhi today logged 18,286 new Covid cases, which is 13 per cent fewer than yesterday's number (20,718) and a positivity rate of 27.87 per cent, according to health department data. The national capital also reported 28 Covid deaths.

The active Covid caseload in the city is at 89,819.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 24,383 cases with a positivity rate of 30.64 per cent and 34 deaths. On Thursday, the city logged 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.

There were 65,621 Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 54,141 were RT-PCR tests while 11,480 were antigen tests.

According to government data, there are 2711 patients admitted in dedicated Covid hospitals in the city. Out of these, 120 are Covid suspect, while 2591 are Covid patients.

Out of these, 2241 are from Delhi while 350 are from the neighbouring states. 835 among them are on oxygen support, 123 are on ventilator support while 738 are in the ICU.

Of the 15,499 hospital beds for Covid patients, only 2,711 are occupied.

The containment zones in the city total 32,983.