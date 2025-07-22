India Makes Big Jump In Henley Passport Index, Visa-Free Entry To 59 Countries Now

According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, the Indian passport has made a long jump and climbed eight places - from 85th to 77th - after dropping five spots last year, despite only gaining two destinations to its visa-free tally. The count of visa-free countries accessible to India stands at 59.

The countries on the list are sorted on the basis of the number of destinations their holders can enter without having a prior visa.

Currently, India has visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations in the world. Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Thailand are some countries that offer visa-free access to Indian passport holders. Countries such as Sri Lanka, Macau, Myanmar etc., offer visa-on-arrival (VOA).

Asian countries are taking the lead when it comes to mobility across the globe.

Singapore provides visa-free entry to 193 destinations. Japan and Korea remain a close second, providing visa-free travel for 190 countries.

Seven European passports share the 3rd place - Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, all with access to 189 destinations.

Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden, jointly take the 4th place. New Zealand ties in 5th place with Greece and Switzerland.

At the other spectrum of global mobility, Afghanistan remains at the bottom, with its citizens only capable of accessing 25 destinations without a prior visa.

Both the UK and US have dropped one place each since January. The two countries rank 6th and 10th respectively, however, both the destinations have enjoyed the status of the most powerful passport in the world - the UK in 2015 and the US in 2014. The UK has visa-free access to 186 destinations while the US passport can access 182 destinations.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia has added four destinations since January standing at 91 destinations, making the biggest gain in visa-free access.

China also rose 34 places, from 94th to 60th since 2015, although it is notable to mention that the country has made this gain without visa-free access to Europe's Schengen Area.

According to Dr Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, "Americans are now leading the demand worldwide for alternative residence and citizenship options, with British nationals also among the top five globally. As the US and UK adopt increasingly inward-looking policies, we're witnessing a marked rise in interest from their citizens seeking greater global access and security," he said in a press release.

"Your passport is no longer just a travel document - it's a reflection of your country's diplomatic influence and international relationships. In an era of growing inequality and mounting geopolitical uncertainty, strategic mobility and citizenship planning are more critical than ever," said Steffen.

