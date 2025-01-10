World's Most Powerful Passports Of 2025 Declared, Indian Passport Weakens

The Henley Passport Index 2025 has revealed a significant drop in India's ranking, slipping five places from 80th to 85th, in the list of the world's most powerful passports. This ranking is based on the number of destinations that can be accessed visa-free, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

As of the latest standings, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 57 destinations, sharing the 85th rank with Equatorial Guinea and Niger. In contrast, Singapore has maintained its top spot, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to an impressive 195 destinations worldwide.

Singapore (195 destinations) Japan (193) France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, South Korea (192) Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway (191) Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, United Kingdom (190) Greece, Australia (189) Canada, Poland, Malta (188) Hungary, Czechia (187) Estonia, United States (186) Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates (185)

The top 10 list is dominated by European countries, with Japan, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain all securing spots. The UAE has made significant strides, climbing 32 places to secure the 10th spot, with visa-free access to 185 destinations worldwide.

In a surprising turn of events, the US has plummeted seven places from 2nd to 9th, with experts attributing this decline to the country's increasingly inward-looking and isolationist political trends. Annie Pforzheimer, Senior Associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that "American political trends had become notably inward-looking and isolationist... voters during the 2024 presidential campaign were fed a narrative that America can (and should) stand alone."

On the other end of the spectrum, countries like Pakistan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan continue to face significant travel restrictions, with limited visa-free access to destinations worldwide. Afghanistan, in particular, remains at the bottom of the Henley Passport Index, with its passport holders facing the largest mobility gap in the index's 19-year history.

India's ranking has experienced fluctuations over the years, reaching its highest rank of 71st in 2006. The country's ranking dropped significantly in 2021, likely due to global travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, India's ranking has shown signs of recovery since 2021, moving up to 80th in 2024 before dropping to 85th in 2025.

