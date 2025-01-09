Strongest Passports In Henley Passport Index 2025, India Ranked At...

India ranks 85th among the top passports worldwide in the Henley Passport Index 2025. The index ranks countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can access without a prior visa. The Indian passport offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 destinations.

Singapore and Japan have secured the top two spots. Singapore leads the rankings, offering its citizens visa-free access to 195 destinations, followed by Japan with access to 193 destinations.

On the other end of the list, Afghanistan ranks last at 106th, with its citizens gaining visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 26 destinations. Pakistan also remains among the weakest, ranking lower than Somalia and North Korea.

Strongest Passports in the Henley Passport Index 2025

Top 10 Rankings

Singapore: 195 Japan: 193 Tied for 3rd:

Finland: 192

France: 192

Germany: 192

Italy: 192

South Korea: 192

Spain: 192

Tied for 4th:

Austria: 191

Denmark: 191

Ireland: 191

Luxembourg: 191

Netherlands: 191

Norway: 191

Sweden: 191

Tied for 5th:

Belgium: 190

New Zealand: 190

Portugal: 190

Switzerland: 190

United Kingdom: 190

Tied for 6th:

Australia: 189

Greece: 189

Tied for 7th:

Canada: 188

Malta: 188

Poland: 188

Tied for 8th:

Czechia: 187

Hungary: 187

Tied for 9th:

Estonia: 186

United States: 186

Tied for 10th:

Latvia: 185

Lithuania: 185

Slovenia: 185

United Arab Emirates: 185

Weakest Passports in the Henley Passport Index 2025

Bottom 10 Rankings

106. Afghanistan: 26

105. Syria: 27 destinations

104. Iraq: 31 destinations

103. Tied for 103rd:

Yemen: 33

Pakistan: 33

102. Somalia: 35

101. Nepal: 39

100. Tied for 100th:

Palestinian Territory: 40

Libya: 40

Bangladesh: 40

99. North Korea: 41

98. Eritrea: 42

97. Sudan: 43

The Henley Passport Index gets its data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). To keep it accurate, the team checks each passport against 227 travel destinations using trusted sources such as government websites and news.