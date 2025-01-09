Strongest Passports In Henley Passport Index 2025, India Ranked At...

India ranks 85th among the top passports worldwide in the Henley Passport Index 2025. The index ranks countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can access without a prior visa. The Indian passport offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 destinations.
Singapore and Japan have secured the top two spots. Singapore leads the rankings, offering its citizens visa-free access to 195 destinations, followed by Japan with access to 193 destinations.
On the other end of the list, Afghanistan ranks last at 106th, with its citizens gaining visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 26 destinations. Pakistan also remains among the weakest, ranking lower than Somalia and North Korea.
Strongest Passports in the Henley Passport Index 2025
Top 10 Rankings
- Singapore: 195
- Japan: 193
- Tied for 3rd:
- Finland: 192
- France: 192
- Germany: 192
- Italy: 192
- South Korea: 192
- Spain: 192
- Tied for 4th:
- Austria: 191
- Denmark: 191
- Ireland: 191
- Luxembourg: 191
- Netherlands: 191
- Norway: 191
- Sweden: 191
- Tied for 5th:
- Belgium: 190
- New Zealand: 190
- Portugal: 190
- Switzerland: 190
- United Kingdom: 190
- Tied for 6th:
- Australia: 189
- Greece: 189
- Tied for 7th:
- Canada: 188
- Malta: 188
- Poland: 188
- Tied for 8th:
- Czechia: 187
- Hungary: 187
- Tied for 9th:
- Estonia: 186
- United States: 186
- Tied for 10th:
- Latvia: 185
- Lithuania: 185
- Slovenia: 185
- United Arab Emirates: 185
Weakest Passports in the Henley Passport Index 2025
Bottom 10 Rankings
106. Afghanistan: 26
105. Syria: 27 destinations
104. Iraq: 31 destinations
103. Tied for 103rd:
Yemen: 33
Pakistan: 33
102. Somalia: 35
101. Nepal: 39
100. Tied for 100th:
Palestinian Territory: 40
Libya: 40
Bangladesh: 40
99. North Korea: 41
98. Eritrea: 42
97. Sudan: 43
The Henley Passport Index gets its data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). To keep it accurate, the team checks each passport against 227 travel destinations using trusted sources such as government websites and news.
