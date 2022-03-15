Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,503 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Of In 24 Hours

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,93,494.

India recorded a total of 2,503 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since May, 2020, in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

The death count climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

