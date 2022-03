China Coronavirus: Millions of people across China endured lockdowns on Sunday.

China reported 5,280 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, the highest number in two years.

The record figure was driven by a surge in nationwide Omicron outbreaks, with over 3,000 domestic transmissions in the northeastern province of Jilin, according to NHC data.

