Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 3,545 New Covid Cases, 27 Deaths In 24 Hours

India on Friday recorded 3,545 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,94,938. The country also recorded 27 covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,24,002.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.

More than 3,500 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,51,248.

