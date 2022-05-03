Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported at least 3,157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,82,345. The country also recorded 26 new covid-related fatalities, bring the total number of deaths to 523,869.
According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent as on Monday.
More than 2,700 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,38,976.
India's Covid Positivity Rate Past 1% Again After Two Months
India's Covid case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
