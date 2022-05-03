Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India also recorded 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reported at least 3,157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,82,345. The country also recorded 26 new covid-related fatalities, bring the total number of deaths to 523,869.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent as on Monday.

More than 2,700 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,38,976.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.