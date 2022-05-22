Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Recorded 2,323 New Cases, 25 Deaths On Saturday

India Covid Live Updates: The death count increased to 5,24,348

Coronavirus claimed 25 more lives in India while 2,323 new cases were reported across the country yesterday, according to the Union health ministry. The death count increased to 5,24,348 while active cases dipped to 14,996.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily new cases reported from Delhi and Mumbai were 479 and 198.

So far, over 1.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country, according to the Co-WIN website.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

