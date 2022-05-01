Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 3,688 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Coronavirus Cases India: The country reported 50 Covid-related deaths on Saturday. (File)

India has reported 3,688 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections in the country since the pandemic started to 4,30,75,864.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 18,684, with 883 new active cases in a 24-hour time span.

The country also reported 50 Covid-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of Covid fatalities to 5,23,803.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India: