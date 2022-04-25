Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2,593 New Covid Cases, 44 Deaths Reported On Sunday

Covid LIVE: The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. (File)

With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported yesterday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545, while the active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 794 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Apr 25, 2022 05:46 (IST) PM To Meet Officials On Wednesday To Discuss Covid Situation: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Covid review meeting on Wednesday as the country has reported an uptick in cases over the last two weeks, said a report. Read here.

