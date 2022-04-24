PM To Meet Officials On Wednesday To Discuss Covid Situation: Report

Amid the rise in Covid cases, the wearing of masks has once again been made compulsory in some cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Covid review meeting on Wednesday as the country has reported an uptick in cases over the last two weeks, said a report.

Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the virtual meeting, reported news agency ANI.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states, the news reported quoting sources.

Delhi, which has brought back the mask rule, has been witnessing a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11-18, according to city health department data.