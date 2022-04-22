Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,380 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: The weekly positivity rate as 0.43 per cent, according to the ministry.

India on Thursday recorded at least 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,30,49,974. According to the Union Health Ministry data, country's active cases increased to 13,433.

India also reported 56 fresh Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,22,062.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.53 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.43 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

