Delhi Makes Masks Must In Public Places, Those In Private Cars Exempt

Delhi coronavirus: It is mandatory to wear mask in public places in Delhi

People in Delhi must wear mask in public places, the state government said today. Those found violating the rule amid rising COVID-19 cases will be fined Rs 500, it said. Those travelling in private cars, however, do not need to wear mask.

The mask rule was eased recently, but due to rising Covid cases, the authorities have made wearing mask a must in public places.

In neighbouring Noida, over 100 people were fined for not wearing mask in public places.

The Delhi government is paying particular attention to schools, as reports of children getting affected emerge. Students and staff should not be allowed to enter schools without thermal scanning, the Delhi government said today in a set of COVID-19 guidelines issued for schools.

"Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationery items," the government said.

Delhi has seen Covid cases rise in the last few days. On Thursday, the city reported 965 fresh Covid cases. It was 1,009 on Wednesday, 632 on Tuesday and 501 on Monday.