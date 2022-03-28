Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 1,421 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Cases: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent.

India on Sunday recorded 1,421 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the the total number of cases to 4,30,19,453. According to Union health ministry data, the active cases declined further to 16,187.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, it showed.

A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.29 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

