China's Shanghai To Impose Phased Lockdown To Curb Covid Outbreak

Shanghai will launch a phased lockdown to curb an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak that has hit China with its highest caseloads since the early days of the pandemic, the city government said Sunday.

China's biggest city will lock down its eastern half for five days of testing beginning on Monday, the government said, followed by a similar lockdown of its western side beginning on April 1.

