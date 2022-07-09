Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees 18,815 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported 18,815 new coronavirus cases and 38 related deaths on Friday, the Union health ministry data showed. The death count stands at 5,25,343.
Currently, there are 1,22,335 active cases in the country, comprising 0.28 per cent of the cumulative cases.
The recovery rate is at 98.51 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 4.96 per cent. So far, 198.51 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Covid In Shanghai, Coronavirus In Shanghai: Covid-Hit Shanghai Is Gradually Reopening. Though, Curbs May Return
Shanghai reopened most cinemas on Friday, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after it lifted a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June, while also trying, like several other Chinese cities, to contain resurgent infections.
