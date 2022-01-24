Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3.33 Lakh New Covid Cases In India, 525 Deaths

India Covid-19 cases: India now has 21,87,205 active coronavirus cases. (File)

India reported 3,33,533 new coronavirus cases today, slightly lower than yesterday's figure of 3.37 lakh cases, posting a very marginal improvement in the country's Covid curve. Besides, 525 new deaths increased the nationwide virus-related death count to 4,89,409.

At 21,87,205, active cases in India now comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent.

Delhi reported 9,197 new coronavirus cases and 35 related deaths yesterday while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. In comparison, Bengaluru posted a much higher daily figure of 26,299 cases.

Meanwhile, vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 162-crore mark, according to the Co-WIN vaccine portal. Over 93 crore first doses and 68.4 crore second doses have been given so far. Over 4.19 crore teenagers in the 15-17 age category have also received their first dose.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Jan 24, 2022 05:46 (IST) 21,914 Families Given ₹ 50,000 Covid Death Aid In Delhi: Officials

