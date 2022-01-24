Delhi Positivity Rate Falls To 11.79% From 13%; Cases Down 37% To 5,760

Delhi saw a significant drop in daily cases with 5,760 fresh infections, 37 per cent lower than yesterday (9,197). The positivity rate fell to 11.79 per cent from 13.3 per cent.

The national capital has been seeing a drop in daily infections amid a fresh wave after witnessing a peak on January 13 (28,867).

On Sunday, the city registered less than 10,000 infections in a day after nearly two weeks.

A day before, Delhi had reported 45 deaths in 24 hours - the highest daily deaths since June 5. More than 500 deaths have been logged in January alone.

Last week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the "situation is under control". A key meet will be held on Wednesday by the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) where a decision on the weekend curfew is likely.

Delhi and Mumbai are among the big cities where the daily infections are going down after an Omicron-driven surge. In Bengaluru, however, over 26,000 new patients were logged on Sunday, 10 times that of Mumbai.

India today logged 3.06 lakh fresh infections yet the positivity rate surged to 20 per cent , which is the highest since mid-May.