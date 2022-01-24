3.06 Lakh New Covid Cases In India, Positivity Up From 17.78% To 20.75%

With the addition of 3.06 lakh cases reported today, the Covid tally in India - the second worst-hit country after the US - now stands at 3.95 crore.

The active cases now comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.07 per cent. The daily positivity rate - the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status - is up from 17.78% to 20.75% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.03 per cent.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 162.26 crore dose. At least 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52 per cent of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

As many as 439 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry. At least 60 per cent of the patients who died during the current wave of Covid pandemic were either partially or fully unvaccinated.

Maharashtra added 40,805 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the total number of deaths at 1,42,115. Mumbai reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. Schools in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are reopening today for offline classes for the students of pre-primary and classes 1-12.

Delhi added 9,197 new cases, which is 19 per cent lower than yesterday's number (11,486). At 13.3 per cent, the positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) saw a dip from 16.3 per cent a day before. The national capital also reported 35 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

In the south, Karnataka reported 50,210 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, two days after the state lifted the weekend curfew. Presently, there are as many over 3.57 lakh active cases in the state. On the other hand, the daily Covid curve in Tamil Nadu saw a marginal improvement with the state registering 30,580 new infections.

The Omicron variant is in the community transmission stage in the country and has become dominant in several metros where new cases have been spiking exponentially, INSACOG, the Centre's research body, said in its latest bulletin.

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO said Sunday. WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told news agency AFP that Omicron could infect 60 percent of Europeans by March.