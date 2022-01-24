  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today For Classes 1-12; Parents’ Consent Must

Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today For Classes 1-12; Parents’ Consent Must

Maharashtra School Reopening News: Schools in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are reopening today, January 23, for offline classes for the students of pre-primary and classes 1-12.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 8:16 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students
Rajasthan Government Committed To Provide Quality Education To All: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
COVID-19: Complete Thought Given To School Reopening Decision, Says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Most Maharashtra Districts Ready To Start Schools From January 24: Varsha Gaikwad
'3 Idiots' Fame School Yet To Get CBSE Affiliation After Over Two Decades Since Its Inception
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow; 5 Things Parents, Students Should Know
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today For Classes 1-12; Parents’ Consent Must
Maharashtra schools reopening today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra School Reopening News: Schools in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are reopening today, January 23, for offline classes for the students of pre-primary and classes 1-12. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had made the announcement last week and said parents’ consent will be important for attendance. The minister also said that local authorities have been empowered to assess the Covid situation and take the decision regarding safe reopening of schools.

In Pune and Aurangabad, however, schools will remain closed. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said no decision has been taken regarding resumption of physical classes at schools in Pune district as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Ms Gaikwad, announcing the decision of reopening schools said parents and teachers of the state wanted resumption of physical classes. “During our continued dialogue with parents & teachers we received consistent feedback about restarting physical classes along with online education for better learning outcomes. During my recent interaction with Collectors/CEOs, a similar view was expressed,” the minister said last week.

A recent survey of cities across Maharashtra suggests otherwise. According to the survey conducted by the online community platform LocalCircle across tier 1, 2-3 and 4 cities of the state that received 4,976 responses, 62 per cent of the total surveyed parents are not willing to send their children to schools from Monday.

To ensure health and safety of students, schools will ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and SOPs.. Students and teachers will wear masks at all times and only one student will sit on a bench. Vaccination drives for older students to be ramped up.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Maharashtra schools COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students
West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students
IIT-BHU Researchers Develop New Technology For Charging Electric Vehicles
IIT-BHU Researchers Develop New Technology For Charging Electric Vehicles
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
UCEED 2022: Answer Key To Be Released On January 25; Check Details
UCEED 2022: Answer Key To Be Released On January 25; Check Details
CBSE Term 1 Result Tomorrow? Here’s What Board Official Said About Class 10, 12 Results
CBSE Term 1 Result Tomorrow? Here’s What Board Official Said About Class 10, 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................