AAP Gets Poll Body Notice For Covid Rule Violation After Bhagwant Mann's Event

The Election Commission of India today sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann for violating protocols regarding Covid-19 that were issued by it earlier this month. Mr Mann, who is also the party's Punjab chief and a Member of Parliament from Sangrur, on Sunday launched his campaign to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections from the Dhuri assembly seat.
ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਿਆਰ.... ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਨਕਿਆਣਾ ਚੌਕ 'ਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਰਵਾਂ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ। pic.twitter.com/ZxX1DYofP8— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 23, 2022
A large crowd had welcomed him in various villages, raising slogans and showering flowers. The party claimed that they had invited only a few locals but a large number turned out as the news of his visit spread on social media.