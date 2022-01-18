Covid Norms Violation: Poll Body Advises Samajwadi Party To Be Careful In Future

Videos from the day showed hundreds of party workers gathered at the SP office.

Days after issuing a notice to the Samajwadi Party for violating Covid norms at its office premises in Lucknow, the Election Commission on Tuesday let it off with a light rap and advised it to be careful in the future. The party had denied that any violation had occurred.

"Considering that it is the first reported violation during the current round of elections on the part of the Samajwadi Party, the Commission advises it to be careful in the future and to follow all the extant guidelines diligently," the EC's order said.

The poll panel also asked the party to instruct its members to adhere to Covid guidelines during the period of elections "without fail".

The Election Commission had on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organising a public gathering "in the name of virtual rally" at its Lucknow office in violation of Covid norms and demanded an explanation.

Referring to the event in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the notice had said that after considering the matter, the poll body had decided to provide the party with an opportunity to explain its stand regarding the "violations".

The Samajwadi Party, in its reply, had claimed that thousands of applicants turned up to the party office to apply for tickets to contest the assembly elections, and asserted that this procedure is not prohibited by the Commission.

"More than 4000 applications have been received in the Samajwadi Party Office for grant of ticket to contest the Assembly Elections. The applications are being scrutinised and the candidates are being interviewed. The candidates are allowed entry in the Samajwadi Party Office, only if they follow the Covid protocol and guidelines. The said procedure is a part of the election process and has not been prohibited by the Election Commission of India under its guidelines dated 8th January 2022," the party had said.

Videos from the day showed hundreds of party workers gathered at the Samajwadi Party office, with most of them not wearing masks.

The Commission, while noting that "necessary cases have already been lodged" for the violations which will "take its own logical conclusion", also cited a paragraph from the broad guidelines it had issued on January 8.

"It is expected that all stakeholders, namely, political parties, candidates, campaigners, voters and authorities engaged in the election process shall always be conscious of their prime duty towards public health/safety and therefore shall abide by these general instructions and other norms of Covid appropriate behaviour as mandated by the respective authorities prescribed under the law," the EC quoted from the guidelines.

On Friday, the in-charge of Gautam Palli police station was suspended and clarification was sought from two senior officials after a massive crowd gathered at the Samajwadi Party office for the induction of two rebel ministers and some MLAs.

An FIR against 2,500 unknown Samajwadi Party members was also registered at the police station.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 with results on March 10.