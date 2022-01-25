Coronavirus Highlights: 3,06,064 New Covid Cases In India, Positivity Crosses 20%

India reported 3,06,064 new coronavirus cases today, lower than yesterday's figure of 3.33 lakh cases. 439 new deaths also increased the nationwide virus-related death count to 4,89,848.
At 22,49,335, active cases in India now comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.07 per cent.
Delhi reported 9,197 new coronavirus cases and 35 related deaths yesterday while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. In comparison, Bengaluru posted a much higher daily figure of 26,299 cases.
Meanwhile, vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the 162-crore mark, according to the Co-WIN vaccine portal. Over 93 crore first doses and over 68 crore second doses have been given so far. Over 4.19 crore teenagers in the 15-17 age category have also received their first dose.
Here are the Highlights on coronavirus cases in India:
Pune on Monday reported 7,984 new coronavirus cases, a sharp fall from 13,726 recorded a day ago, taking the tally of infections to 13,51,088, an official said. Fourteen deaths linked to the infection pushed up the death count to 19,387 in the western Maharashtra district, he said.
Maharashtra today recorded 28,286 fresh cases of coronavirus, 12,519 less than on Sunday, and 36 fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.
Kerala today recorded 26,514 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, taking the total affected in the state to 56,46,665. The Health Department said 55,557 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which apparently explains the low number of positive cases today. The state had a full lockdown on Sunday with limited testings.
(PTI)
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 9,04,744 today after the detection of 10,585 new cases, while the death count increased to 10,576 with six fatalities in the last 24 hours, an official said.
Telangana today reported 3,980 fresh Covid cases, taking the overall tally to 7,38,795 while the toll rose to 4,075 with three more fatalities.
Delhi saw a significant drop in daily cases with 5,760 fresh infections, 37 per cent lower than yesterday (9,197). The positivity rate fell to 11.79 per cent from 13.3 per cent.
The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.
"We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect."
Vaccination is going on a good scale. 95% coverage of 1st dose has been done and around 80% for 2nd dose. Some districts have also achieved 100% vaccination coverage. COVID is at peak but due to vaccination, there are less casualties: Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena pic.twitter.com/W0d01NCPUO- ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022
"It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate," the Delhi Police tweeted.
More than 162.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, while over 13.83 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered, said the Union Health Ministry today.
India's daily Covid chart showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 3.06 lakh cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday. With a tally of 3.95 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US. Read more here.
Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 19 more fatalities due to COVID-19 as the death count rose to 23,056, while 13,830 new cases pushed the infection tally to 19,46,819, officials said.
The active COVID-19 cases stand at 93,757 in the state. In the last 24 hours, as many as 16,521 Covid patients recovered in UP.
Jharkhand reported 1,269 new Covid cases and 8 deaths on Sunday.
A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time financial aid of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said on Sunday.
The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. Read here.