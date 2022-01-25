Coronavirus Highlights: 3,06,064 New Covid Cases In India, Positivity Crosses 20%

India Covid-19 cases: India now has 22,49,335 active coronavirus cases. (File)

India reported 3,06,064 new coronavirus cases today, lower than yesterday's figure of 3.33 lakh cases. 439 new deaths also increased the nationwide virus-related death count to 4,89,848.

At 22,49,335, active cases in India now comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.07 per cent.

Delhi reported 9,197 new coronavirus cases and 35 related deaths yesterday while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. In comparison, Bengaluru posted a much higher daily figure of 26,299 cases.

Meanwhile, vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the 162-crore mark, according to the Co-WIN vaccine portal. Over 93 crore first doses and over 68 crore second doses have been given so far. Over 4.19 crore teenagers in the 15-17 age category have also received their first dose.

Here are the Highlights on coronavirus cases in India:

Jan 24, 2022 23:19 (IST) 39 Deaths In Punjab, 5,778 New Cases In 24 Hours

39 people died due to Covid in Punjab while 5,778 new cases took the infection tally to 7,19,142, according to a medical bulletin issued Monday. The fatalities were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, and Kapurthala. The death toll has reached 17,023.

Jan 24, 2022 22:46 (IST) Pune Records 7,984 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths

Pune on Monday reported 7,984 new coronavirus cases, a sharp fall from 13,726 recorded a day ago, taking the tally of infections to 13,51,088, an official said. Fourteen deaths linked to the infection pushed up the death count to 19,387 in the western Maharashtra district, he said.



Pune on Monday reported 7,984 new coronavirus cases, a sharp fall from 13,726 recorded a day ago, taking the tally of infections to 13,51,088, an official said. Fourteen deaths linked to the infection pushed up the death count to 19,387 in the western Maharashtra district, he said.

Jan 24, 2022 22:28 (IST) Maharashtra Daily Covid Cases Drop Sharply To 28,286

Maharashtra today recorded 28,286 fresh cases of coronavirus, 12,519 less than on Sunday, and 36 fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.

Jan 24, 2022 21:27 (IST) 26,514 New Covid Cases In Kerala In 24 Hours

Kerala today recorded 26,514 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, taking the total affected in the state to 56,46,665. The Health Department said 55,557 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which apparently explains the low number of positive cases today. The state had a full lockdown on Sunday with limited testings.



Jan 24, 2022 20:24 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Sees 10,585 Cases, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 9,04,744 today after the detection of 10,585 new cases, while the death count increased to 10,576 with six fatalities in the last 24 hours, an official said.



The positivity rate dropped to 13 per cent today from 13.4 per cent on Sunday, he pointed out.

The recovery count stood at 8,24,275 after 7,822 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 69,893 active cases, he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 9,04,744 today after the detection of 10,585 new cases, while the death count increased to 10,576 with six fatalities in the last 24 hours, an official said.

Jan 24, 2022 19:56 (IST) Telangana Logs 3,980 New Cases In 24 Hours

Telangana today reported 3,980 fresh Covid cases, taking the overall tally to 7,38,795 while the toll rose to 4,075 with three more fatalities.



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of daily cases with 1,439, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (344) and Rangareddy (234) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The state had registered 3,603 new cases on Sunday.

Telangana today reported 3,980 fresh Covid cases, taking the overall tally to 7,38,795 while the toll rose to 4,075 with three more fatalities.

Jan 24, 2022 19:10 (IST) Coronavirus: Delhi Positivity Rate Falls To 11.79% From 13%; Cases Down 37% To 5,760

Delhi saw a significant drop in daily cases with 5,760 fresh infections, 37 per cent lower than yesterday (9,197). The positivity rate fell to 11.79 per cent from 13.3 per cent.

Delhi saw a significant drop in daily cases with 5,760 fresh infections, 37 per cent lower than yesterday (9,197). The positivity rate fell to 11.79 per cent from 13.3 per cent.

Jan 24, 2022 18:11 (IST) Sharad Pawar Tests Positive For Covid

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar today said he has tested positive for coronavirus. But there is no cause of worry, he assured.

Sharad Pawar, 81, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to inquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.



"I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor," the former Union minister tweeted.

Sharad Pawar, 81, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to inquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.

Jan 24, 2022 16:34 (IST) India's Positivity Rate Crosses 20%, Highest Since Mid-May

India's positivity rate crossed 20 per cent, the latest government data shows, suggesting that one in five people who are getting tested are infected. This is the highest since mid-May last year when the second wave had led to a big surge in hospitalizations, putting the healthcare system in major cities under pressure.

India's positivity rate crossed 20 per cent, the latest government data shows, suggesting that one in five people who are getting tested are infected. This is the highest since mid-May last year when the second wave had led to a big surge in hospitalizations, putting the healthcare system in major cities under pressure.

The positivity rate, the number of cases for every 100 tests, in over 200 districts is higher than the national average with Thiruvananthapuram, Faridabad, and North Goa on top of the list (46 per cent ) - one in two people getting tested have Covid. The figure in Rohtak, Pune, and Mohali is also above 40 per cent while in South Goa, it's 39 per cent.

Jan 24, 2022 15:03 (IST) World Health Organisation Chief Says World At "Critical Juncture" In Covid Pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.



"The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze.

The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze.

"We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect."

Jan 24, 2022 14:05 (IST) Aam Aadmi Party Gets Election Commission Notice After Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur Visit

The Election Commission of India today sent a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party for violating its Covid-19 protocols after the party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann visited the Sangrur district on Sunday.



Mr Mann, who is also the party's Punjab chief and a Member of Parliament from Sangrur, yesterday launched his campaign to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur.

A large crowd had welcomed him in various villages, raising slogans and showering flowers. The party claimed that they had invited only a few locals but a large number turned out as the news of his visit spread on social media.

A large crowd had welcomed him in various villages, raising slogans and showering flowers. The party claimed that they had invited only a few locals but a large number turned out as the news of his visit spread on social media.

Jan 24, 2022 12:43 (IST) Vaccination is going on a good scale. 95% coverage of 1st dose has been done and around 80% for 2nd dose. Some districts have also achieved 100% vaccination coverage. COVID is at peak but due to vaccination, there are less casualties: Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena pic.twitter.com/W0d01NCPUO - ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Jan 24, 2022 10:39 (IST) Republic Day Parade New Guidelines: Unvaccinated, Children Under 15 Not Allowed

People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.

Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26.



"It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate," the Delhi Police tweeted.



Jan 24, 2022 10:06 (IST) Coronavirus India Updates: Over 162.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

More than 162.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, while over 13.83 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered, said the Union Health Ministry today.



Jan 24, 2022 09:02 (IST) Coronavirus Live Updates: 3.06 Lakh New Covid Cases In India, Positivity Up From 17.78% To 20.75%

India's daily Covid chart showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 3.06 lakh cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday. With a tally of 3.95 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.

India's daily Covid chart showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 3.06 lakh cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday. With a tally of 3.95 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US. Read more here.

Jan 24, 2022 08:21 (IST) Coronavirus India Updates: Uttar Pradesh reports over 13,800 fresh Covid cases, 19 new deaths in a day

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 19 more fatalities due to COVID-19 as the death count rose to 23,056, while 13,830 new cases pushed the infection tally to 19,46,819, officials said.



The active COVID-19 cases stand at 93,757 in the state. In the last 24 hours, as many as 16,521 Covid patients recovered in UP.



Jan 24, 2022 07:20 (IST) Coronavirus Live Updates: Jharkhand reports 1,269 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

Jharkhand reported 1,269 new Covid cases and 8 deaths on Sunday.



Jharkhand reported 1,269 new Covid cases and 8 deaths on Sunday.

39 deaths were added to the COVID-19 death list as per the new guidelines of the central government. The active cases in the state stand at 2,64,638.

Jan 24, 2022 05:46 (IST) 21,914 Families Given ₹ 50,000 Covid Death Aid In Delhi: Officials

A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time financial aid of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said on Sunday.