Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID Count Crosses 22 Lakh In India

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The number of total coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 22 lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the recoveries surged to over 15.35 lakh, the health ministry said. As many as 1,007 more people died of the virus, taking the death count to 44,386, the ministry said. There are 6,34,945 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while the total count stands at 22,15,074, it said. The COVID-19 cases in the country have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days, an analysis of the health ministry data done by news agency PTI showed on Monday. India's COVID-19 recoveries have reached a "historic peak" with the recovery of 15,35,743 patients that was possible because of the policy of "testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently", the Health Ministry said in a statement.

