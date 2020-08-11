22.68 Lakh Total Covid Cases In India So Far, Nearly 70% Recovery Rate

More than 45,000 Covid-linked deaths have been registered so far.

A fresh surge of 53,601 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's Covid tally to 22,68,675 cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is the seventh consecutive day that India, which has the third highest caseload in the world, has reported more cases in a day than the United States and Brazil, which have logged more patients than the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 15.8 lakh Covid patients have recovered in the country, the government data shows and the recovery rate stood at 69.79 per cent.

More than 45,000 COVID-19 linked deaths have been registered so far; 871 people died in the last 24 hours.