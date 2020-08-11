PM To Discuss Covid Situation With Chief Ministers Of 10 States Shortly

The PM has held several rounds of interactions with Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 states today to review the coronavirus situation. This is the seventh such interaction with Chief Ministers on the coronavirus crisis.

The meeting comes after "Unlock3" or the third phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country began last month.

The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal are expected to attend the meeting which begins at 11 AM.

On Monday, the Prime Minister had held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of six states - Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala - to review the flood situation there.

While Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh come second and third respectively.

Five states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh - reported the highest number of cases and deaths in the last 24 hours.

PM Modi's last meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus crisis was in June.

India has recorded over 22.68 lakh coronavirus cases so far, with 53,601 new cases in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stood at 69.79 per cent this morning.